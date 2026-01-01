$49,900+ taxes & licensing
2005 BMW 3 Series
M3
2005 BMW 3 Series
M3
Location
Carmix Auto
696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-601-0060
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 55,970 KM
Vehicle Description
2005 BMW M3 Convertible (E46)
Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON
An icon of BMW M performance and one of the most celebrated driver’s cars ever built. This 2005 BMW M3 Convertible is powered by the legendary naturally aspirated 3.2L S54 inline-six, producing 333 horsepower and paired with a highly desirable 6-speed manual transmission for a truly engaging driving experience.
Finished in Grey over Black Leather with a Black Soft Top, this exceptional example has travelled just 55,950 kilometres from new and has been meticulously cared for by only two owners. Collector-owned and accompanied by a complete service history, this M3 has recently been inspected, is fully up to date on servicing, and is being sold certified.
Equipped with factory 19-inch OEM summer wheels and verified accident-free through Carfax Canada, this low-mileage E46 M3 represents a rare opportunity to own one of BMW M’s most sought-after modern classics.
Whether you’re a collector or an enthusiast searching for one of the last truly analog BMW M cars, this M3 delivers timeless styling, legendary performance, and exceptional investment potential.
Key Features:
- 6-Speed Manual Transmission
- Legendary 3.2L S54 Naturally Aspirated Inline-6 (333 HP)
- Only 55,950 km
- Two-Owner Vehicle
- Complete Service History
- Recently Inspected & Up-to-Date on Maintenance
- Sold Safetied
- Factory 19” OEM Summer Wheels
- Carfax Canada Verified & Accident Free
Price: $49,900 + HST
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519-601-0060