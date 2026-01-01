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<html> <p><b>2005 BMW M3 Convertible (E46)</b></p> <p>Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON</p> <p>An icon of BMW M performance and one of the most celebrated driver’s cars ever built. This 2005 BMW M3 Convertible is powered by the legendary naturally aspirated 3.2L S54 inline-six, producing 333 horsepower and paired with a highly desirable 6-speed manual transmission for a truly engaging driving experience.</p> <p>Finished in Grey over Black Leather with a Black Soft Top, this exceptional example has travelled just <b>55,950 kilometres</b> from new and has been meticulously cared for by only <b>two owners</b>. Collector-owned and accompanied by a complete service history, this M3 has recently been inspected, is fully up to date on servicing, and is being sold certified.</p> <p>Equipped with factory 19-inch OEM summer wheels and verified accident-free through Carfax Canada, this low-mileage E46 M3 represents a rare opportunity to own one of BMW M’s most sought-after modern classics.</p> <p>Whether you’re a collector or an enthusiast searching for one of the last truly analog BMW M cars, this M3 delivers timeless styling, legendary performance, and exceptional investment potential.</p> <p><b>Key Features:</b></p> <ul> <li>6-Speed Manual Transmission</li> <li>Legendary 3.2L S54 Naturally Aspirated Inline-6 (333 HP)</li> <li>Only 55,950 km</li> <li>Two-Owner Vehicle</li> <li>Complete Service History</li> <li>Recently Inspected & Up-to-Date on Maintenance</li> <li>Sold Safetied</li> <li>Factory 19” OEM Summer Wheels</li> <li>Carfax Canada Verified & Accident Free</li> </ul> <p><b>Price:</b> $49,900 + HST</p> </html>

2005 BMW 3 Series

55,970 KM

Details Description Features

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing
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2005 BMW 3 Series

M3

Watch This Vehicle
14443666

2005 BMW 3 Series

M3

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-601-0060

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$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,970KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBSBR93475PK08739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 55,970 KM

Vehicle Description


2005 BMW M3 Convertible (E46)


Available now at Carmix Auto – London, ON


An icon of BMW M performance and one of the most celebrated driver’s cars ever built. This 2005 BMW M3 Convertible is powered by the legendary naturally aspirated 3.2L S54 inline-six, producing 333 horsepower and paired with a highly desirable 6-speed manual transmission for a truly engaging driving experience.


Finished in Grey over Black Leather with a Black Soft Top, this exceptional example has travelled just 55,950 kilometres from new and has been meticulously cared for by only two owners. Collector-owned and accompanied by a complete service history, this M3 has recently been inspected, is fully up to date on servicing, and is being sold certified.


Equipped with factory 19-inch OEM summer wheels and verified accident-free through Carfax Canada, this low-mileage E46 M3 represents a rare opportunity to own one of BMW M’s most sought-after modern classics.


Whether you’re a collector or an enthusiast searching for one of the last truly analog BMW M cars, this M3 delivers timeless styling, legendary performance, and exceptional investment potential.


Key Features:


  • 6-Speed Manual Transmission
  • Legendary 3.2L S54 Naturally Aspirated Inline-6 (333 HP)
  • Only 55,950 km
  • Two-Owner Vehicle
  • Complete Service History
  • Recently Inspected & Up-to-Date on Maintenance
  • Sold Safetied
  • Factory 19” OEM Summer Wheels
  • Carfax Canada Verified & Accident Free

Price: $49,900 + HST


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carmix Auto

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
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$49,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Carmix Auto

519-601-0060

2005 BMW 3 Series