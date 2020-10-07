Menu
2005 BMW 330i

255,350 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

255,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5845557
  • Stock #: FS:13637
  • VIN: WBAEV53405KM39758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FS:13637
  • Mileage 255,350 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery PLEASE DON'T ASK WHAT IT NEEDS - WE DON'T CHECK OUT THE AS IS VEHICLES AND WE MAKE LITTLE OR NO PROFIT ON THESE VEHICLES - HERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT A WHOLESALE PRICE BEFORE THE SMALLER USED CAR DEALERS PURCHASE IT, MARK IT UP & RE-MARKET IT FROM THEIR LOTS. FRESH TRADE AS IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR MORE INFO CONTACT 519-455-7771 ONLY*** This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without a safety. This is because of the vehicles age and/or kms which means it does not meet a lenders parameters for financing. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with less kms that is certified please contact us on our toll free number or apply online. View our 400+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today! Below is the disclaimer that is required by law by the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council in our AS IS advertisements: All vehicles in this ad are being sold as-is not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

