2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

52,492 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

VL, AUTO, ONLY 52,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

VL, AUTO, ONLY 52,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,492KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1JC52F357150301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,492 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

519-659-7111

519-659-7111

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier