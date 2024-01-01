Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Chevrolet Malibu

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Chevrolet Malibu

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Malibu

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1724159630
  2. 1724159635
  3. 1724159643
  4. 1724159649
  5. 1724159656
  6. 1724159663
  7. 1724159671
  8. 1724159680
  9. 1724159689
  10. 1724159774
  11. 1724159781
  12. 1724159786
  13. 1724159933
  14. 1724159939
  15. 1724159947
  16. 1724159959
  17. 1724159964
  18. 1724159970
  19. 1724159981
  20. 1724159990
  21. 1724159999
  22. 1724160009
  23. 1724160015
  24. 1724160021
  25. 1724160047
  26. 1724160053
  27. 1724160058
  28. 1724160064
  29. 1724160067
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZT548X5F284990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Audi A4 PREMIUM, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Audi A4 PREMIUM, AUTO, LEATHER, LOADED, CERTIFIED 204,819 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 140KMS, for sale in London, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue AWD, 4 CYL, ONLY 140KMS, 140,661 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, ALLOYS, AUTO, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, ALLOYS, AUTO, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED 172,098 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Malibu