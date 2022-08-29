$4,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-673-3708
2005 Dodge Ram 1500
Hemi SLT
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9034189
- VIN: 1D7HU18DX5S320562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic 2005 RAM with tonneau cover Hemi strong engine Body needs some work Selling " as is"
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
