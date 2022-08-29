Menu
2005 Dodge Ram 1500

223,946 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2005 Dodge Ram 1500

2005 Dodge Ram 1500

Hemi SLT

2005 Dodge Ram 1500

Hemi SLT

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

223,946KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034189
  • VIN: 1D7HU18DX5S320562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 223,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic 2005 RAM with tonneau cover Hemi strong engine Body needs some work Selling " as is"

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

