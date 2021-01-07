Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Ford Econoline

181,377 MI

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Ford Econoline

2005 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford Econoline

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

181,377MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6539284
  • Stock #: xxxx
  • VIN: 1FDXE45P95HA94042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Bus
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # xxxx
  • Mileage 181,377 MI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Rear Wheels
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2008 Toyota Yaris LE...
 200,209 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Avenger S...
 205,612 KM
$2,495 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet C/K 3...
 189,248 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory