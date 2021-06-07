Menu
2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

202,549 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

LEATHER*SUNROOF*4X4*4L V6*DRIVES GREAT*AS IS

LEATHER*SUNROOF*4X4*4L V6*DRIVES GREAT*AS IS

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

202,549KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7270229
  • Stock #: 1208
  • VIN: 1fmzu77k05ua87308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,549 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

