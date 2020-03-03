Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Ford F-350

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford F-350

Lariat

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

  1. 1584047996
  2. 1584047996
Contact Seller

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 256,549KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4729503
  • Stock #: 2033
  • VIN: 1FTWW31P15EC85713
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

As per Omvic as is requirements please see below. This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 140,855 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A3 PREMIUM...
 132,744 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S*...
 126,054 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Send A Message