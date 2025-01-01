$2,200+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Focus
ZX5 SE
2005 Ford Focus
ZX5 SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,454KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAFP37N35R149265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 152,454 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, Engine light is on- P2004- Intake Manifold Runner Control Stuck Open Bank 1a, Some rust and scratches, Accident Reported - Mar 2013 and Aug 2015 for unknown amount.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
air_conditioning
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
