<p>Runs, Drives, Engine light is on- P2004- Intake Manifold Runner Control Stuck Open Bank 1a, Some rust and scratches, Accident Reported - Mar 2013 and Aug 2015 for unknown amount. </p>

2005 Ford Focus

152,454 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Focus

ZX5 SE

12493324

2005 Ford Focus

ZX5 SE

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,454KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FAFP37N35R149265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 152,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, Engine light is on- P2004- Intake Manifold Runner Control Stuck Open Bank 1a, Some rust and scratches, Accident Reported - Mar 2013 and Aug 2015 for unknown amount.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

air_conditioning
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

$2,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2005 Ford Focus