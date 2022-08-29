Menu
2005 Ford Focus

199,167 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

SE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

199,167KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9072019
  • Stock #: 1147
  • VIN: 1FAFP34NX5W252488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1147
  • Mileage 199,167 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

