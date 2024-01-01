$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 GMC Envoy
SLE, 4X4, ALLOYS, ONLY 159KMS, AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV? Look no further than this 2005 GMC Envoy SLE 4x4, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This red beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and a powerful I6 engine, perfect for tackling any terrain. With its 4-wheel drive system and alloy wheels, you'll be ready for any adventure. And with just 159,964 kilometers on the odometer, this Envoy is still going strong.
This Envoy is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable. Get comfortable with the power-adjustable seats and enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors. Stay safe with the anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. And on chilly mornings, the heated mirrors will keep your view clear.
This GMC Envoy is an excellent value for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich SUV. Come down to Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. and experience it for yourself!
Here are 5 features that will make this GMC Envoy stand out:
- 4x4 Drive: Take on any road with confidence.
- Alloy Wheels: Add a touch of style and durability.
- Power Everything: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and see clearly even on cold mornings.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax in the spacious cabin with power-adjustable seats.
Vehicle Features
