<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV? Look no further than this 2005 GMC Envoy SLE 4x4, available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This red beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and a powerful I6 engine, perfect for tackling any terrain. With its 4-wheel drive system and alloy wheels, youll be ready for any adventure. And with just 159,964 kilometers on the odometer, this Envoy is still going strong.</p><p>This Envoy is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable. Get comfortable with the power-adjustable seats and enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors. Stay safe with the anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags. And on chilly mornings, the heated mirrors will keep your view clear.</p><p>This GMC Envoy is an excellent value for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich SUV. Come down to Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. and experience it for yourself!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make this GMC Envoy stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4x4 Drive:</strong> Take on any road with confidence.</li><li><strong>Alloy Wheels:</strong> Add a touch of style and durability.</li><li><strong>Power Everything:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows, locks, and mirrors.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and see clearly even on cold mornings.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax in the spacious cabin with power-adjustable seats.</li></ul>

2005 GMC Envoy

159,964 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2005 GMC Envoy

SLE, 4X4, ALLOYS, ONLY 159KMS, AS IS SPECIAL

2005 GMC Envoy

SLE, 4X4, ALLOYS, ONLY 159KMS, AS IS SPECIAL

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,964KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GKET16S056158228

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,964 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

