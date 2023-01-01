Menu
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCI

177,870 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCI

2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCI

*STRETCHED BAGS*EXHAUST*LOTS OF UPGRADES*AS IS

2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCI

*STRETCHED BAGS*EXHAUST*LOTS OF UPGRADES*AS IS

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,870KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139412
  • VIN: 5HD1FFW165Y645418

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 177,870 KM

BIKE IS AN INSURANCE WRITEOFF

RUNS AND DRIVES

IRREPARABLE TITLE, PARTS ONLY 

GREAT PROJECT BIKE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

