$4,995+ tax & licensing
519-659-7111
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCI
*STRETCHED BAGS*EXHAUST*LOTS OF UPGRADES*AS IS
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,995
- Listing ID: 10139412
- VIN: 5HD1FFW165Y645418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 177,870 KM
Vehicle Description
BIKE IS AN INSURANCE WRITEOFF
RUNS AND DRIVES
IRREPARABLE TITLE, PARTS ONLY
GREAT PROJECT BIKE
