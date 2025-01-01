$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCI
ELECTRA GLIDE CLASSIC, MANY EXTRAS, LIGHT DAMAGE
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
82,443KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5HD1FFW145Y638886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 82,443 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
