Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

104,681 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

2005 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

*FLSTCI*EXHAUST*BAG*EXTRAS*AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic

*FLSTCI*EXHAUST*BAG*EXTRAS*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1686452245
  2. 1686452246
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,681KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052550
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5HD1BWB165Y023516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 104,681 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2009 Mercedes-Benz E...
 267,193 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 180,216 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Taurus
142,015 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory