2005 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

91,643 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

ROADKING, MANY UPGRADES, STRETCHED BAGS, AS IS

13111094

2005 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING

ROADKING, MANY UPGRADES, STRETCHED BAGS, AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,643KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5HD1FRW145Y677575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # M15
  • Mileage 91,643 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2005 Harley-Davidson ROAD KING