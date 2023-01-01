Menu
<p>IRREPARABLE TITLE - PARTS ONLY TITLE </p><p>BIKE RUNS AND DRIVES</p><p>WILL NEED NEW FRAME</p><p>GREAT FOR EXPORT</p>

2005 Harley-Davidson Road King Classic

110,925 KM

Details Description

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
2005 Harley-Davidson Road King Classic

*LOTS OF CHROME*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS&DRIVES*PARTS BIKE

2005 Harley-Davidson Road King Classic

*LOTS OF CHROME*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS&DRIVES*PARTS BIKE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1702087491
  2. 1702087492
Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

110,925KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HD1FRW115Y707042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 110,925 KM

Vehicle Description

IRREPARABLE TITLE - PARTS ONLY TITLE 

BIKE RUNS AND DRIVES

WILL NEED NEW FRAME

GREAT FOR EXPORT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2005 Harley-Davidson Road King Classic