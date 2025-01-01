Menu
2005 Harley-Davidson XL1200C

12,345 KM

SPORTSTER 1200, BAGS, EXHAUST, FRONT END DAMGE

13165208

2005 Harley-Davidson XL1200C

SPORTSTER 1200, BAGS, EXHAUST, FRONT END DAMGE

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
12,345KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5HD1CGP125K460783

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 12,345 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
