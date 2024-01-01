$2,400+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic
SE
2005 Honda Civic
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
282,918KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGEM229X5L809241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 282,918 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, No Accidents, Engine light on P0497, No Accident Reported, Needs brakes and Does have some rust as shown in photos.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
