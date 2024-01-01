Menu
<p>Runs, Drives, No Accidents, Engine light on P0497, No Accident Reported, Needs brakes and Does have some rust as shown in photos. </p>

2005 Honda Civic

282,918 KM

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
2005 Honda Civic

SE

2005 Honda Civic

SE

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
282,918KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGEM229X5L809241

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 282,918 KM

Runs, Drives, No Accidents, Engine light on P0497, No Accident Reported, Needs brakes and Does have some rust as shown in photos.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Interval wipers
Front air dam

CD Changer

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2005 Honda Civic