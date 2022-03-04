Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Honda Civic

255,003 KM

Details Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

SE*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*GREAT ON FUEL*AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Civic

SE*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*GREAT ON FUEL*AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

255,003KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8545523
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2HGES16365H010589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,003 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2005 Honda Civic SE*...
 255,003 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V EX*A...
 221,443 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2005 Pontiac Wave UP...
 173,100 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory