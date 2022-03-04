2005 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 5 5 , 0 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8559308

8559308 Stock #: 1142

1142 VIN: 2hges16365h010589

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1142

Mileage 255,011 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.