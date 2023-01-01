Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Honda CR-V

167,376 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Honda CR-V

2005 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda CR-V

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1692053066
  2. 1692053072
  3. 1692053079
  4. 1692053084
  5. 1692053093
  6. 1692053101
  7. 1692053137
  8. 1692053140
  9. 1692053142
  10. 1692053147
  11. 1692053151
  12. 1692053155
  13. 1692053160
  14. 1692053165
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
167,376KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10299276
  • Stock #: 1061
  • VIN: SHSRD78885U336219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,376 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2008 Mazda Miata MX-5
111,688 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Patriot
243,283 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 191,864 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory