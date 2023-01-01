$CALL+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2005 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
184,380KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9591364
- Stock #: 1198a
- VIN: JHLRD78875C801872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,380 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4