2005 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 3 8 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9591364

9591364 Stock #: 1198a

1198a VIN: JHLRD78875C801872

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1198a

Mileage 184,380 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Exterior Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Convenience Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.