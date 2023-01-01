Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Honda CR-V

184,380 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Honda CR-V

2005 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1675790288
  2. 1675790288
  3. 1675790288
  4. 1675790288
  5. 1675790288
  6. 1675790288
  7. 1675790288
  8. 1675790288
  9. 1675790288
  10. 1675790288
  11. 1675790288
  12. 1675790288
  13. 1675790288
  14. 1675790288
  15. 1675790288
  16. 1675790288
  17. 1675790288
  18. 1675790288
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

184,380KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591364
  • Stock #: 1198a
  • VIN: JHLRD78875C801872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1198a
  • Mileage 184,380 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2003 Honda Odyssey LX
 253,482 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Honda CR-V EX
 184,380 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Focus SE*L...
 91,473 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory