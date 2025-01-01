Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Honda Element

266,119 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Honda Element

w/Y Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12645714

2005 Honda Element

w/Y Pkg

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1749953009315
  2. 1749953009770
  3. 1749953010209
  4. 1749953010685
  5. 1749953011124
  6. 1749953011586
  7. 1749953012069
  8. 1749953012510
  9. 1749953012953
  10. 1749953013426
  11. 1749953013859
  12. 1749953014270
  13. 1749953014718
  14. 1749953015159
  15. 1749953015603
  16. 1749953016059
  17. 1749953016495
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
266,119KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6YH18625L800907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1135A
  • Mileage 266,119 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra AUTO, 4 CYL, VERY CLEAN, ONLY 68,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Hyundai Elantra AUTO, 4 CYL, VERY CLEAN, ONLY 68,000KMS, CERTIFIED 68,547 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX, MANUAL, ALLOYS, CAM, ONLY 152KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX, MANUAL, ALLOYS, CAM, ONLY 152KMS, CERTIFIED 153,054 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Murano SL, CAM, SUNROOF, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2009 Nissan Murano SL, CAM, SUNROOF, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 202,915 KM $3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2005 Honda Element