Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Lexus RX 330

263,413 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Lexus RX 330

LEATHER, ALLOYS, RELIABLE SUV, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Lexus RX 330

LEATHER, ALLOYS, RELIABLE SUV, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1722459881
  2. 1722459886
  3. 1722459890
  4. 1722459893
  5. 1722459896
  6. 1722459899
  7. 1722459901
  8. 1722459903
  9. 1722459907
  10. 1722459910
  11. 1722459914
  12. 1722459919
  13. 1722459923
  14. 1722459928
  15. 1722459931
  16. 1722459933
  17. 1722459937
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
263,413KM
Good Condition
VIN Jtjha31u450082760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, AUTO, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Volkswagen Jetta COMFORTLINE, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, AUTO, AS IS SPECIAL 244,199 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic EX-T, ALLOYS, SPOILER, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda Civic EX-T, ALLOYS, SPOILER, SUNROOF, CERTIFIED 180,021 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Rio EX, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Kia Rio EX, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT 246,316 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Lexus RX 330