Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2005 Pontiac Montana
w/1SA
Location
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
122,459KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9275128
- Stock #: 1196
- VIN: 1GMDU03LX5D302287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,459 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4