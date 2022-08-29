Menu
2005 Pontiac Montana

122,459 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2005 Pontiac Montana

2005 Pontiac Montana

w/1SA

2005 Pontiac Montana

w/1SA

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,459KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9275128
  • Stock #: 1196
  • VIN: 1GMDU03LX5D302287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1196
  • Mileage 122,459 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Wheel Covers
Telematics

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

