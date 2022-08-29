2005 Pontiac Montana

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9275128

9275128 Stock #: 1196

1196 VIN: 1GMDU03LX5D302287

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1196

Mileage 122,459 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics

