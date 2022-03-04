Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Pontiac Vibe

67,845 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Pontiac Vibe

2005 Pontiac Vibe

*AUTO*ONLY 67,000KMS*TOYOTA ENGINE*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Pontiac Vibe

*AUTO*ONLY 67,000KMS*TOYOTA ENGINE*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

67,845KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8616494
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5Y2SL63865Z405111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,845 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2004 Harley-Davidson...
 54,373 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2004 Harley-Davidson...
 43,218 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-250 XL*S...
 171,301 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory