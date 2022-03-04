Menu
2005 Pontiac Vibe

67,879 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Vibe Hatchback

2005 Pontiac Vibe

Vibe Hatchback

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,879KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8644784
  • Stock #: 1128
  • VIN: 5y2sl63865z405111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,879 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

