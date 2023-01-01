Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Pontiac Vibe

126,742 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Pontiac Vibe

2005 Pontiac Vibe

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1674852924
  2. 1674852924
  3. 1674852924
  4. 1674852924
  5. 1674852924
  6. 1674852924
  7. 1674852924
  8. 1674852924
  9. 1674852924
  10. 1674852924
  11. 1674852924
  12. 1674852924
  13. 1674852924
  14. 1674852924
  15. 1674852924
  16. 1674852924
  17. 1674852924
  18. 1674852924
  19. 1674852924
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,742KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9556201
  • Stock #: 1044
  • VIN: 5Y2SL63885Z416773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1044
  • Mileage 126,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2010 Ford Transit Co...
 243,111 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 *H...
 178,408 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 95,732 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory