2005 Pontiac Vibe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 7 4 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9556201

9556201 Stock #: 1044

1044 VIN: 5Y2SL63885Z416773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1044

Mileage 126,742 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.