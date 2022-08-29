Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Porsche Boxster

146,000 KM

Details Features

$25,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2005 Porsche Boxster

2005 Porsche Boxster

S CONVERTIBLE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Porsche Boxster

S CONVERTIBLE

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,991

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9019822
  • Stock #: 2797A
  • VIN: WP0CB29805U731877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2005 Porsche Boxster...
 146,000 KM
$25,991 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler 4...
 183,000 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 248,000 KM
$17,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory