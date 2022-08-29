$25,991+ tax & licensing
2005 Porsche Boxster
S CONVERTIBLE
Location
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9019822
- Stock #: 2797A
- VIN: WP0CB29805U731877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8