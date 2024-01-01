$7,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2005 Toyota Corolla
CE*SEDAN*MANUAL*ONLY 79KMS*CERTIFIED
2005 Toyota Corolla
CE*SEDAN*MANUAL*ONLY 79KMS*CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,124KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BR32EX5C889251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,124 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, MANUAL, ONLY 122KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 122,238 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT TURBO, AUTO, ONLY 180 KMS, CERTIFIED 180,048 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE, SEDAN, MANUAL, ONLY 142KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 142,874 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2005 Toyota Corolla