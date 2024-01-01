$6,995+ tax & licensing

2005 Toyota Corolla
CE 4DR SDN AUTO


Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
287,080KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E25C872251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 287,080 KM
Vehicle Description
CE 4dr Sdn Auto cLASSIC Toyota fuel saving economy Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestone blvd where "Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.








