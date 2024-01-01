Menu
2005 Toyota Corolla

125,364 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla

11967708

2005 Toyota Corolla

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,364KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E55C921426

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,364 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2005 Toyota Corolla