2005 Toyota Matrix

279,922 KM

2005 Toyota Matrix

2005 Toyota Matrix

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
279,922KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E45C844905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1051A
  • Mileage 279,922 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

519-659-7111

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2005 Toyota Matrix