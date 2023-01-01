Menu
2005 Toyota RAV4

95,842 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota RAV4

*LEATHER*4X4*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 95KMS*CERTIFIED

2005 Toyota RAV4

*LEATHER*4X4*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 95KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1700800192
  2. 1700800193
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,842KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JTEHD20V356022783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

