Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Toyota RAV4

95,842 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Toyota RAV4

4WD**ONLY 95KMS**2 SETS OF WHEELS**CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota RAV4

4WD**ONLY 95KMS**2 SETS OF WHEELS**CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1701013485
  2. 1701013485
  3. 1701013485
  4. 1701013484
  5. 1701013484
  6. 1701013484
  7. 1701013484
  8. 1701013484
  9. 1701013484
  10. 1701013485
  11. 1701013483
  12. 1701013483
  13. 1701013483
  14. 1701013483
  15. 1701013483
  16. 1701013484
  17. 1701013445
  18. 1701013483
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
95,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEHD20V356022783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX**LOW KMS**RIMS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda Civic LX**LOW KMS**RIMS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED 115,433 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring***LOW KMS***NO ACCIDENTS**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2020 Honda CR-V Touring***LOW KMS***NO ACCIDENTS**CERTIFIED 21,599 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 1975 Volkswagen Beetle VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT* for sale in London, ON
1975 Volkswagen Beetle VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT* 69,107 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota RAV4