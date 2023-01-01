$10,995+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota RAV4
4WD**ONLY 95KMS**2 SETS OF WHEELS**CERTIFIED
2005 Toyota RAV4
4WD**ONLY 95KMS**2 SETS OF WHEELS**CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
95,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEHD20V356022783
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,842 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
