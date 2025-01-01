Menu
2005 Toyota RAV4

273,244 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota RAV4

12215226

2005 Toyota RAV4

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
273,244KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTEHD20V456044663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 273,244 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL, AUTO, 4 CYL, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GL, AUTO, 4 CYL, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED 216,045 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX, AUTO, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 129KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX, AUTO, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 129KMS, CERTIFIED 129,419 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX, AWD, V6, 2 SETS OF WHEELS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Kia Sorento LX, AWD, V6, 2 SETS OF WHEELS, CERTIFIED 206,902 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
