2005 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
308,257KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10286736
- Stock #: E4858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4858
- Mileage 308,257 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Safety
ABS
air bag
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Hard Top
Electric Mirrors
roof luggage rack
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
AMFMCASSCD
LUGGAGE RACK - ROOF
