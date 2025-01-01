Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Audi A4

237,447 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Audi A4

Watch This Vehicle
12142932

2006 Audi A4

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1738291598
  2. 1738291600
  3. 1738291605
  4. 1738291608
  5. 1738291610
  6. 1738291612
  7. 1738291615
  8. 1738291617
  9. 1738291619
  10. 1738291622
  11. 1738291625
  12. 1738291628
  13. 1738291631
  14. 1738291633
  15. 1738291636
  16. 1738291639
  17. 1738291641
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
237,447KM
As Is Condition
VIN WAUDF68E66A001849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,447 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE, ONLY 48KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2021 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE, ONLY 48KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED 48,006 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Sienna CE, 7 PASSENGER, ENGINE PROBLEM, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2008 Toyota Sienna CE, 7 PASSENGER, ENGINE PROBLEM, AS IS 195,650 MI $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500, HIGH ROOF, EXTENDED, DRIVES GREAT, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500, HIGH ROOF, EXTENDED, DRIVES GREAT, AS IS 942,566 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2006 Audi A4