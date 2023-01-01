Menu
2006 BMW 5 Series

131,449 KM

Details Description Features

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

131,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9449004
  • Stock #: 22-005788-06
  • VIN: WBANB53516CP00246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,449 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS, DRIVES

VERY LOW KILOMETERS

PAINT PEELING AROUND MIRRORS BUT OTHER THEN THAT BODY IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE

ENGINE CODE- FOR A CYLINDER 8 MISFIRE

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull London to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

