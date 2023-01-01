$4,200+ tax & licensing
$4,200
+ taxes & licensing
2006 BMW 5 Series
Location
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
131,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9449004
- Stock #: 22-005788-06
- VIN: WBANB53516CP00246
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,449 KM
Vehicle Description
RUNS, DRIVES
VERY LOW KILOMETERS
PAINT PEELING AROUND MIRRORS BUT OTHER THEN THAT BODY IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE
ENGINE CODE- FOR A CYLINDER 8 MISFIREAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull London to confirm details or for more information.
Vehicle Features
• Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning ...
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5