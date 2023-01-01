2006 BMW 5 Series

$4,200 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 4 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9449004

9449004 Stock #: 22-005788-06

22-005788-06 VIN: WBANB53516CP00246

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 131,449 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Power Sunroof • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.