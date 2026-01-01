$2,700+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 BMW 7 Series
750Li
2006 BMW 7 Series
750Li
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$2,700
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
247,309KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAHN83536DT25444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 247,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, Clean Body, No Engine lights, Accident reported - Nov 2014- collision- 627, June 2015- Collision-4787 , other damages- Nov. 2009-Glass- 113 and Nov 2013- Glass- 985.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Rain_Sensing_Wipers
High_Density_Discharge_Lights
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Electrochromic_Ext_Rearview_Mirror
Woodgrain_Trim
Navigation_Aid
First_Aid_Kit
Second_Row_Heated_Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny London
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,700
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2006 BMW 7 Series