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Runs, Drives, Clean Body, No Engine lights, Accident reported - Nov 2014- collision- 627, June 2015- Collision-4787 , other damages- Nov. 2009-Glass- 113 and Nov 2013- Glass- 985.

2006 BMW 7 Series

247,309 KM

Details Description Features

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 BMW 7 Series

750Li

Watch This Vehicle
14295590

2006 BMW 7 Series

750Li

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
247,309KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAHN83536DT25444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, Clean Body, No Engine lights, Accident reported - Nov 2014- collision- 627, June 2015- Collision-4787 , other damages- Nov. 2009-Glass- 113 and Nov 2013- Glass- 985.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

Subwoofer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Rain_Sensing_Wipers
High_Density_Discharge_Lights
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Electrochromic_Ext_Rearview_Mirror
Woodgrain_Trim
Navigation_Aid
First_Aid_Kit
Second_Row_Heated_Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$2,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2006 BMW 7 Series