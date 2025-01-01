Menu
2006 Buick Allure

84,506 KM

$2,512

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

Used
84,506KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G4WF582761228534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

air_conditioning
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
AM_FM_radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

