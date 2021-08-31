2006 Buick Allure

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 6 5 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7705489

7705489 Stock #: 875600-OX:5848

875600-OX:5848 VIN: 2G4WF582861302415

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,655 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.