2006 Buick Rainier

256,839 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2006 Buick Rainier

2006 Buick Rainier

CXL

2006 Buick Rainier

CXL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

256,839KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7316477
  • Stock #: 131
  • VIN: 5gadt13s162357410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 256,839 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

