Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

44,216 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS

Watch This Vehicle
12765353

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1752791478328
  2. 1752791478855
  3. 1752791479317
  4. 1752791479799
  5. 1752791480249
  6. 1752791480720
  7. 1752791481235
  8. 1752791481705
  9. 1752791482176
  10. 1752791482616
  11. 1752791483052
  12. 1752791483558
  13. 1752791484014
  14. 1752791484531
  15. 1752791485011
  16. 1752791485487
  17. 1752791486045
  18. 1752791486493
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,216KM
VIN 1G1AJ55FX67766967

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M42A
  • Mileage 44,216 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2001 Volvo S40 for sale in London, ON
2001 Volvo S40 116,775 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 for sale in London, ON
2001 Toyota 4Runner SR5 287,510 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1992 Buick Regal AS IS SPECIAL, GREAT CONDITION, BC VEHICLE for sale in London, ON
1992 Buick Regal AS IS SPECIAL, GREAT CONDITION, BC VEHICLE 96,501 KM $4,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt