2006 Chevrolet Cobalt
LS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
Used
105,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1AJ55FX67861125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,813 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, Engine light is on- P0449, Scratch on side of car, Clean for what year it is, Will need brakes looked at.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
daytime_running_lights
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
