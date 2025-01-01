Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs, Drives, Engine light is on- P0449, Scratch on side of car, Clean for what year it is, Will need brakes looked at. </p>

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

105,813 KM

Details Description Features

$2,312

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS

Watch This Vehicle
13109306

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

  1. 13109306
  2. 13109306
  3. 13109306
  4. 13109306
  5. 13109306
  6. 13109306
  7. 13109306
  8. 13109306
  9. 13109306
  10. 13109306
  11. 13109306
  12. 13109306
Contact Seller

$2,312

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,813KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1AJ55FX67861125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, Engine light is on- P0449, Scratch on side of car, Clean for what year it is, Will need brakes looked at.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
daytime_running_lights
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma I4 Access Cab for sale in Trois-Rivières, QC
2005 Toyota Tacoma I4 Access Cab 231,503 KM $2,699 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Peterborough, ON
2011 GMC Acadia Denali 280,907 KM $4,512 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Chevrolet Epica LS for sale in Peterborough, ON
2004 Chevrolet Epica LS 152,949 KM $2,312 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,312

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt