Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

260,507 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Colorado

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z85

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Z85

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

  1. 1639773036
  2. 1639773039
  3. 1639773037
  4. 1639773039
  5. 1639773038
  6. 1639773039
  7. 1639773039
  8. 1639773038
  9. 1639773038
  10. 1639773038
  11. 1639773038
  12. 1639773038
  13. 1639773038
  14. 1639773038
  15. 1639773035
  16. 1639773038
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

260,507KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8029120
  • Stock #: 259364
  • VIN: 1GCCS136568259364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,507 KM

Vehicle Description

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Target Auto Centre

2015 RAM 3500 ST
 177,464 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 63,500 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 210,307 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-936-XXXX

(click to show)

519-936-5675

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory