Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Chevrolet Optra5

44,345 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Chevrolet Optra5

LT, HATCH, AUTO, LOW KMS, ONLY 44,000KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
13078516

2006 Chevrolet Optra5

LT, HATCH, AUTO, LOW KMS, ONLY 44,000KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1760662463339
  2. 1760662463788
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,345KM
Good Condition
VIN KL1JK69Z46K254060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,345 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, ONLY 65KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS, AUTO, 4 CYLINDER, ONLY 65KMS, CERTIFIED 65,241 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma CREW CAB, 4X4, V6, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma CREW CAB, 4X4, V6, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 294,844 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Harley-Davidson Dyna CUSTOM, BARS, SEAT, EXHAUST, 31KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE for sale in London, ON
2010 Harley-Davidson Dyna CUSTOM, BARS, SEAT, EXHAUST, 31KMS, LIGHT DAMAGE 31,554 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2006 Chevrolet Optra5