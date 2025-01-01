Menu
2006 Chevrolet Optra5

44,560 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Optra5

LT

13102040

2006 Chevrolet Optra5

LT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,560KM
VIN KL1JK69Z46K254060

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M28
  • Mileage 44,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2006 Chevrolet Optra5