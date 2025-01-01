$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2006 Chevrolet Optra5
LT
2006 Chevrolet Optra5
LT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,560KM
VIN KL1JK69Z46K254060
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M28
- Mileage 44,560 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2012 Ford Escape XLT, MANUAL, 4 CYL, ONLY 113KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 113,193 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid LIMITED, LOADED, ONLY 75KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT 75,917 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000KMS, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CERT 70,162 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2006 Chevrolet Optra5