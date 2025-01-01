Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

277,112 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle
12272331

2006 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1741810779
  2. 1741810782
  3. 1741810785
  4. 1741810787
  5. 1741810789
  6. 1741810791
  7. 1741810793
  8. 1741810795
  9. 1741810797
  10. 1741810799
  11. 1741810801
  12. 1741810805
  13. 1741810807
  14. 1741810809
  15. 1741810812
  16. 1741810814
  17. 1741810817
  18. 1741810819
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
277,112KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1D7HU18NX6J228223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,112 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE, SEDAN, 4 CYL, ONLY 70KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2017 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE, SEDAN, 4 CYL, ONLY 70KMS, CERT 70,143 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700 HMF EXHAUST, 4X4, 700CC, NEEDS SOME WORK, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2008 Yamaha Grizzly 700 HMF EXHAUST, 4X4, 700CC, NEEDS SOME WORK, AS IS 1,234 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chrysler 200 TOURING, SEDAN, ONLY 65KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Chrysler 200 TOURING, SEDAN, ONLY 65KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 65,418 KM $11,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Ram 1500