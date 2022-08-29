2006 Dodge Ram 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 3 , 0 3 5 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9202432

9202432 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 3D7KS29C46G136136

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 223,035 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

