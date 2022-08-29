$27,995+ tax & licensing
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2006 Dodge Ram 2500
2006 Dodge Ram 2500
CUMMINS DIESEL*MEGA CAB*4X4*TONNEU COVER*US TRUCK*
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
223,035KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9202432
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 3D7KS29C46G136136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 223,035 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4